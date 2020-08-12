The new platform will be called 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’, that aims to carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new tax scheme on Thursday. The new platform will be called 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’, that aims to carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms. The virtual event will be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants' associations and "eminent" taxpayers, the statement issued on Wednesday said.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur would also be present, it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave credit to the farmers and taxpayers for enabling the Centre to provide free foodgrains during the COVID-19 phase to the poor and needy in the country. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the officers through a web telecast on August 13 at 11 am.

Here is all you need to know about tax reforms undertaken by Modi govt so far

The launch of the platform will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms.

Last year, corporate tax rates were reduced from 30 to 22 per cent, and for new manufacturing units, the rates were reduced to 15 per cen

Dividend distribution tax has also abolished

Bringing more transparency in official communication through the newly introduced Document Identification Number (DIN) wherein every communication of the Department would carry a computer generated unique document identification number.

Similarly, to increase the ease of compliance for taxpayers, IT Department has moved forward with prefilling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers.

Compliance norms for startups have also been simplified.

With a view to provide for resolution of pending tax disputes the IT Department also brought out the Direct Tax “Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020" under which declarations for settling disputes are being filed currently. To effectively reduce taxpayer grievances / litigation, the monetary thresholds for filing of departmental appeals in various appellate Courts have been raised.

Several measures have been taken to promote digital transactions and electronic modes of payment. The IT department is committed to take the initiatives forward and has also made efforts to ease compliances for taxpayers during the Covid times by extending statutory timeliness for filing returns as also releasing refunds expeditiously to increase liquidity in the hands of taxpayers.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha