Developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: On Monday, August 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, which has been defined as “a person and purpose specific digital payment solution” , Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement on Saturday. The Prime Minister will launch e-RUPI via video conferencing.

“Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touch points between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of Good Governance,” Prime Minister’s Office said.

What is e-RUPI?



Developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

“It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider,” Prime Minister’s Office said.

e-RUPI a revolutionary initiative to deliver welfare schemes: PMO

Prime Minister’s Office said that it expects e-RUPI to be a ‘revolutionary initiative’ when it comes to ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. PMO adds that it can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc.

“Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes,” Prime Minister’s Office says.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma