Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for nearly 21 lakh eligible residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The scheme, which would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), will benefit all resident of the newly formed union territory (UT) "irrespective of their socio-economic status", the government said in a statement, adding that the AB-PMJAY SEHAT is also expected benefit around 24,148 enlisted hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. This will ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free healthcare services," news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

What is AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme and how it might benefit you?

The AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme was launched by the government on September 23, 2018, to provide free access to healthcare for 40 per cent of residents in India. The scheme uses the eligibility criteria determined from the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 and has no restriction on family size, age or gender.

Noting that the scheme is portable, the government has said that beneficiaries under it can avail medical treatment at any PMJAY enlisted hospital across the country. Here it should be noted that the scheme is jointly funded by the Centre and state governments.

Under the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme, the central government will financially cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme has also a provision for operational extension to approximately Rs 15 lakh additional families.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Here it is noteworthy to mention that there is no special Ayushman Bharat registration procedure because PMJAY applies to all beneficiaries as identified by the SECC 2011. However, you can still identify your eligibility status by the following process:

Step 1) Go to the website: pmjay.gov.in and click on "Am I Eligible"

Step 2) Provide necessary details like mobile number and generate an OTP

Step 3) Select your state and search your name by entering details about your mobile number or ration card number

Step 4) By looking at the search results, you can identify whether you are eligible for this scheme or not

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma