Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Sansad TV. It will be available on OTT platforms, social media, and will have its own app. The Sansad TV will show Parliamentary affairs, history and culture of India, and many other things.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched “Sansad TV" along with Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

At the launch, PM Modi said that this event added another important chapter in India's parliamentary system.

The Sansad TV will be broadcasted on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well.

The Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

"Role of media has also changed over the years...it's bringing revolution, which is why it becomes important to transform in line with modern technology... I have been told that 'Sansad TV' will be on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well," said PM Modi.

The launch of the Sansad TV coincided with the International Day of Democracy which makes it more relevant the Prime Minister said. It marks the democratic spirit of India he added.

"Today is International Day of Democracy, launch of 'Sansad TV' becomes more relevant.When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility increases. India is the mother of democracy. For us democracy is not just a constitutional structure, but a spirit, it's 'jeevan dhara'," PM Modi said.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021. LSTV has been functioning for 15 years and RSTV for 10 years providing live coverage of the proceedings of respective Houses as well as other informative programmes to the people. The new combined channel is expected to bring in synergy and economies of scale.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha