New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Ahead of the much-awaited assembly election in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala app for the animal and husbandry sector of the country.

In a statement, PM Modi said that PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector, adding that it will also add strength to the efforts of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Following the launch of the PMMSY scheme and the e-Gopala app, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the project will help the pisciculture and animal husbandry sector and will also allow the people involved in these sectors “to help bring variety and new technologies in the sector”.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana:

According to the central government the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a flagship scheme which is focused for the fisheries sector. As a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, the Centre will invest Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The Centre has said that out of the total investment, Rs 12,340 crore is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture while Rs 7,710 crore investment is proposed for fisheries infrastructure.

The Narendra Modi government has further said that the PMMSY has an aim to enhance the fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25 and reduce the post-harvest losses from 20-25 per cent to about 10 per cent. It has also said that the PMMSY will increase the fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25.

"While aiming to consolidate the achievements of Blue Revolution Scheme, PMMSY envisages many new interventions such as fishing vessel insurance, support for new/up-gradation of fishing vessels/boats, Bio-toilets, Aquaculture in saline/alkaline areas, Sagar Mitras, FFPOs/Cs, Nucleus Breeding Centres, Fisheries and Aquaculture start-ups, Incubators, Integrated Aqua parks, Integrated coastal fishing villages development, Aquatic Laboratories Network and Extension Services, Traceability, Certification and Accreditation, RAS, Biofloc and Cage Culture, E-Trading/Marketing, Fisheries Management Plans, etc.," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said in a statement earlier.

What is e-Gopala app?

The e-Gopala app has been launched by the Centre to provide solutions to farmers on livestock related issues and inaugurated Semen Station with state-of-the-art facilities in Purnea with an investment of Rs 84.27 crore on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar government.

“At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, such as semen and embryos; availability of quality breeding services, such as Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, and treatment; and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine or ethno veterinary medicine,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said in a statement earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma