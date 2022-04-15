New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Every year in about a gap of four months, the government of India transfers an amount of Rs 2,000 in the accounts of eligible farmers as PM Kisan Installment. PM Kisan or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna/ scheme provides small and medium scale farmers a minimum income support of Rs 6,000 which is disbursed in 3 equal installments to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers of the scheme. The Union government started this initiative in 2019 and till now 10 installments of PM Kisan have been received by farmers. Now, the 11th installment of the scheme is being waited by farmers which can be credited to their bank accounts any time soon since it is already April.

As per media reports, the 11th installment of PM Kisan can be disbursed in a few days in April itself. This is because the previous installment i.e the 10th PM Kisan installment was transferred to the accounts of farmers on January 1, 2020. Therefore, since it is about time for the next installment to be credited, farmers can expect the money any time soon.

Meanwhile, farmers can check their names on the list of beneficiaries under PM Kisan Yojana. This will help them to know whether they are enrolled in the scheme or not since only the beneficiaries of PM Kisan get the money.

Here's how to check your name on the list of beneficiaries:

-First, go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana at pmkisan.gov.in.

-Then click on farmer corner and under it click again on the beneficiary list

-Then you will be asked to fill in information like state, district, sub-district, village etc.

-Lastly, click on get report and your name will appear on the screen if it is there in the list.

NOTE: Remember to get e-KYC done of PM Kisan or else the 11th installment will not be credited to your account. The last date to complete the e-KYC has been extended to May 22.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha