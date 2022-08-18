PM Kisan Yojana: EKYC Deadline Extended Till August 31 | Check Details Here

The central government extended the deadline to complete the eKYC for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana till August 31.

As per a notification issued on the official website, the beneficiaries should complete the e-KYC by August end. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022," read the notification flash on the website.

Farmer-beneficiaries who are waiting for the latest installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana must complete their eKYC in order to receive the next installment. The date for the same is most likely to be September 1, 2022.

According to the website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

PM Kisan eKYC: How To Do It Online:

You can follow the below-mentioned steps and can complete the process.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- pmkisan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.

Step 3: Under the ‘OTP Based eKYC’ section, enter your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Tap on ‘Search’.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP

Step 8: Your eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, all landholding farmers' families will be allotted a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year which will be paid in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months.

Note: In case of any assistance or query, beneficiaries can contact the helpline number of PM-Kisan i.e, 011-24300606,155261. Beneficiaries can also contact at aead@nic.in for issues related to Aadhaar OTP.