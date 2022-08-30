PM Kisan Yojana: Complete Your eKYC By August 31 To Avail Next Installment

The last date to complete the eKYC for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana is just one day away. As per the central government, the deadline for the completion of eKYC is August 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the scheme are advised to complete their eKYC before the last date as if they don't complete the process of eKYC, they will not be allowed to avail of the latest installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The same has also been notified by the government on the official website too. The notification on the website reads, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022."

According to the website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

However, you can also complete your eKYC online by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pmkisan.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.

Step 3: Under the ‘OTP Based eKYC’ section, enter your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Tap on ‘Search’ option.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP (One Time Password) on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP.

Step 8: Your eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details.

NOTE: The beneficiaries are being informed that in case they need any help or assistance, they are advised to contact the helpline number of PM-Kisan i.e, 011-24300606,155261. Beneficiaries can also contact at aead@nic.in for issues related to Aadhaar OTP.

PM-KISAN is a scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019. The scheme was introduced in order to provide financial help to land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The amount is transferred in three installments of Rs 2000 every four months.

This is the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana and the 11th installment was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May, this year. According to the PM Kisan website, a sum of Rs 2,000 was transferred to the accounts of 10,92,23,183 beneficiaries.