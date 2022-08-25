PM Kisan Yojana: Complete Your eKYC Before August 31 To Get Next Installment

The central government has extended the last date to complete the eKYC for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana. The deadline for the completion of eKYC is August 31, 2022.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are advised to complete their eKYC before the due date in order to receive the latest installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The government has also notified the same on the official website. The notification flash reads, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022."

According to the website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

You can also follow the below-mentioned steps in order to complete the process.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pmkisan.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.

Step 3: Under the ‘OTP Based eKYC’ section, enter your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Tap on ‘Search’ option.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP (One Time Password) on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP.

Step 8: Your eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details.

NOTE: In case the beneficiaries need any help or assistance, they are advised to contact the helpline number of PM-Kisan i.e, 011-24300606,155261. Beneficiaries can also contact at aead@nic.in for issues related to Aadhaar OTP.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, all landholding farmers' families will be allotted a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year which will be paid in three equal installments of Rs 2000 every four months.

This is the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana and the 11th installment was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May, this year. according to the PM Kisan website, a sum of Rs 2,000 was transferred to the accounts of 10,92,23,183 beneficiaries.