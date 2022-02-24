New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Scheme is an initiative by the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which all farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. This amount is credited to the bank account of eligible farmers in 3 installments of Rs 2000 each. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal, then Acting Minister of Finance of India, during the 2019 Interim Union Budget on 1 February 2019. Currently, the 11th installment of the PM Kisan Scheme is pending to be credited to the accounts of farmers. So far, the Central government has provided around Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmers who are registered under the PM Kisan scheme.

Here's all you need to know about PM Kisan Scheme:

PM Kisan Eligibility Criteria

To be able to avail the benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme one needs to be a small farmer with Indian nationality. Besides this, all landholding farmers' families who have cultivable lands in their names are also eligible to get the benefits under this scheme.

Who cannot apply?

Institutional landlords

Farmer families whose members are either former or present holders of constitutional posts

Servicing or retired government employees

Individuals receiving a pension of Rs 10,000 and above per month

Those who paid income tax

Working professionals such as doctors, professors, engineers.

What are the documents required?

Proof of name, age, gender, and category

Aadhaar card

Land documents

Bank details

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 11th Installment Date

The 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana could be sent to the farmers' account in the first week of April according to media reports. The 10th installment for the same was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers on January 1, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha