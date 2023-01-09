PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When Will Govt Release 13th Installment; Check KYC Process And Eligibility

According to the PM Kisan website, eKYC is mandatory for all registered farmers with PM Kisan.

The 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme may be released by the government in January. However, no official announcement has been made by the government yet in this regard. However, there is a possibility that it will be released to the farmers soon.

Every landowner receives Rs. 6,000 in three equal instalments of Rs. 2,000 each under this scheme. But to benefit from this scheme, there are some mandatory conditions that should be followed.



What is the PM Kisan Yojana?

It is a scheme launched by the Indian government to assist the families of all landholder farmers in meeting their farming as well as domestic needs.A fixed amount of help is given to farmers every three months. The Government of India gives the money to the eligible beneficiaries under this scheme. Under this scheme, all the landholding farmer families with cultivable land in their names are eligible to get the benefits.

Steps to check eligibility

- Search for pmkisan.gov.in.

- Click on 'Beneficiary Status' in the 'Farmer Corner' section on the home page

- Enter your Aadhar number and bank account details.

- After clicking on 'Get Data', the details will be furnished

According to the PM Kisan website, eKYC is mandatory for all registered farmers with PM Kisan.

To get the eKYC done, visit the PM Kisan website. Fill in the following information: Aadhar Card number, captcha code, and phone number associated with the Aadhar card. After filling out the OTP, eKYC will be linked.

Visit the nearest Common Service Centre(CSC) for assistance linking it offline.