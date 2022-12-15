PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Many Chhattisgarh Farmers May Not Be Able To Receive 13th Instalment

MANY farmers in Chhattisgarh have lower chances of getting the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi as the Bhulekh verification and e-KYC have not been completed so far.

During the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that there are 27,43,708 farmers in Chhattisgarh who are active on the beneficiary list of the PMKISAN scheme (as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is popularly known). However, only 19,75,340 farmers may be able to get the next instalment of the scheme.

Why may some farmers miss out?

The government has taken a strict view of fraudulent claims that have plagued many Indian subsidies and schemes in the past. In this regard, it has set up a process that aims to be foolproof. Hence, it is necessary to get the Bhulekh verification and the e-KYC done to avail of the benefits.

Unfortunately, not all have been able to their Bhulekh verification and e-KYC completed. Apprehensions abound that 7,68,368 may not receive any money in the 13th instalment that may be announced soon.

More about the scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Government of India that seeks to give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on February 1, 2019.

So far, the scheme has released 12 instalments, with the latest release arriving on October 17. With an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore, it benefits approximately 12 crore farming households. Rs 6,000 per year is disbursed in three instalments.

Where should you go with your queries?

Since an eKYC is mandatory for PMKISAN registered farmers, OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN portal (click here to redirect) or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC.

You can also call 155261 – the designated helpline number – to know your beneficiary status.