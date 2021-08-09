PM-KISAN 9th Instalment: Under this scheme, the Centre provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to help small marginal farmers across the country. The amount is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the ninth instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to help small and marginal farmers across the country on Monday via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present during the event.

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer-beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central scheme that was launched in 2019. Under this scheme, the Centre provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to help small marginal farmers across the country. The amount, which is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Who are eligible for PM-KISAN?

As per the Centre, all landholding eligible farmer families are eligible for PM-KISAN. Apart from them, small and marginal smallholders are eligible. There is no restriction on farmers in rural and urban areas. However, farmer families holding constitutional posts cannot apply for this scheme.

How can I apply for PM-KISAN?

Farmers would need to visit local revenue officers (patwari) or Common Service Centres (CSCs) to get them registered for PM-KISAN. They can also do the self-registration via Farmers Corner in the PM-KISAN portal.

How can I check my status for PM-KISAN?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the PM-KISAN at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Farmer’s Corner Section" and go to the "Beneficiary Status" option.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number or account number and click on "get data".

Step 4: Your status about the instalments of the PM-KISAN will appear on your screen.

