PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Need To Link Bank Accounts With Aadhaar By February 10; Check How To Update KYC

FARMERS who are beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme must have their bank accounts e-KYC verified by February 10, according to an official quoted by the news agency PTI.

For all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries before February 10, 2023, e-KYC is mandatory, linking bank accounts with Aadhaar and direct benefit transfer to bank accounts for the next installment transfer, according to Meghraj Singh Ratnu, the scheme's state nodal officer, as quoted by news agency PTI. He has also informed that the government has given instructions in this regard.

In a statement, Ratnu said that, "By January 2023, 67 percent of e-KYC and 88 percent of bank accounts have been linked to Aadhaar by the beneficiaries of this scheme in the state. In the state, about 24.45 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get e-KYC done, and 1.94 lakh beneficiaries are yet to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar."

For everyone who has not got their e-KYC done and has not linked their bank account with their Aadhar, they should get it done.

What is the PM Kisan Yojana?

It is a scheme launched by the Indian government to assist the families of all landholder farmers in meeting their farming as well as domestic needs.A fixed amount of help is given to farmers every three months. The Government of India gives the money to the eligible beneficiaries under this scheme. Under this scheme, all the landholding farmer families with cultivable land in their names are eligible to get the benefits.

Steps to check eligibility

- Search for pmkisan.gov.in.

- Click on 'Beneficiary Status' in the 'Farmer Corner' section on the home page

- Enter your Aadhar number and bank account details.

- After clicking on 'Get Data', the details will be furnished

According to the PM Kisan website, eKYC is mandatory for all registered farmers with PM Kisan.

To get the eKYC done, visit the PM Kisan website. Fill in the following information: Aadhar Card number, captcha code, and phone number associated with the Aadhar card. After filling out the OTP, eKYC will be linked.

Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for assistance linking it offline.