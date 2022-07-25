PM Kisan 12th Installment 2022: Deadline To Complete Mandatory e-KYC Ends On July 31st; Here's How To Do It

The deadline for completing the e-KYC of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) 12th installment is July 31st. And, as the e-KYC completion date is nearing, all the beneficiaries must hurry to fill out their application. If the beneficiaries of the scheme failed to complete the e-KYC by the deadline they would simply not receive their 12th PM Kisan instalments.

The 12th instalment of the PM Kisan is expected to get disbursed in a month’s time. The installment will most likely get disbursed in the August to November period.

For the unacquainted, PM Kisan is an initiative by the government of India in which all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family and is paid in three equal installments of Rs.2000 each, every four months.

The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on 1 February 2019. The government has defined the family for the scheme, which consists of a husband, wife, and minor children. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Here's how farmer-beneficiaries can get their eKYC done:

1. Log in to the official website of PM-Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option on the homepage

3. A fresh page will open where one will have to enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on 'search'

4. Soon after this, the beneficiaries will be asked to enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card. After entering that one will have to click on ‘Get OTP’.

5. Now, the person will have to enter the OTP in the specified field. The PM-Kisan e-KYC will be successfully submitted.

Also, beneficiaries must note that those whose names are not included in the list of beneficiaries can approach the District Level Grievance Redressal Monitoring Committee in their districts for the inclusion of their names in the beneficiary list.