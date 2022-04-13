New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched by the central government in 2019, is expected to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, according to several media reports.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Centre provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families. The amount is provided to the beneficiaries in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The Prime Minister had released the 10th installment of the scheme in January this year, transferring a total of Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across the country.

Recently, PM Modi had praised the PM-KISAN scheme, saying it is giving new strength to crore of farmers across India. Underlining the strength of farmers, he said that when farmers become stronger, the nation prospers.

"The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they become, the more prosperous the New India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country," PM Modi had said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

He had also shared some infographics, which showed that 11.3 crore farmers have directly benefitted from the schemes, with Rs 1.82 lakh crore directly transferred into their accounts.

"Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers received an annual help of Rs 6,000, and an amount of Rs 1.30 lakh crore was transferred during the COVID pandemic. The benefit reached especially to the small farmers," the text on the picture read.

How can I check my name on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan scheme?

Step 1: Go to the PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Farmer's Corner Section' at the corner, then go to the 'Beneficiary List' section

Step 3: Select your state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Step 4: Now the beneficiaries would need to enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number, or account number

Step 5: Click on submit and then click on 'Get Report'. The list of the beneficiaries will now appear on the screen

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma