A farmer carries the bundles of harvested paddy in a field/ ANI Image used for representation

New Delhi/ Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) would be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his visit to Shimla in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

The amount, roughly Rs 21,000 crore, would be released during the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of 16 schemes while releasing the 11th installment of PM Kisan.

What is PM Kisan?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a scheme of the central government that is implied to give income support to landholding farmer families in India so that they can meet their financial demands for all agricultural and related equipment. The PM Kisan program offers all qualified farmer families incentives up to Rs 6,000 per year that is paid in three equal instalments. The PM Kisan scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019.

PM Kisan Eligibility Criteria:

According to the criteria of the program, all small and marginal Indian landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to receive grants under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme.

Here how you can check your name on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan scheme:

Step 1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Farmer's Corner Section'. After this, click on 'Beneficiary List'

Step 3. Select your state, district, sub-district, block and village. Now enter your mobile number and Aadhaar number

Step 4. Click on 'Get Report'. The list will appear on screen

How can you check your PM Kisan 11th installment status?

Step 1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on 'Beneficiary Status' and enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number

Step 3. Click on 'Get Data' to your status

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma