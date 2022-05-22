New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The wait of beneficiary farmers for the 11th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is about to end. Though nothing official has been announced yet, the 11th installment of Rs 2000 under PM KISAN is likely to be credited on May 31. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made this announcement in an agricultural program organized in Madhya Pradesh recently.

10 installments of Kisan Samman Nidhi have been sent to the accounts of the farmers so far. It was expected that the 11th installment would also come to the account of farmers by May. However, due to changes in many rules and non-completion of the e-KYC process by lakhs of farmers, the installment has not been released yet.

Furthermore, to deal with fraud in the PM Kisan Yojana, the government has made it mandatory to complete the process of e-KYC. The farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process by May 31 will be deprived of the 11th installment.

Hence, here's a look at how farmers can complete the e-KYC process.

1. Visit PM Kisan’s official webpage: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on the eKYC option available on the right side of the page.

3. Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search.

4. Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card.

5. Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field.

In addition, it's to be noted that if you are a small or marginal farmer, but a family member (husband, wife, and minor children) of yours pays tax, then you will not get the benefit of the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Apart from this, if the owner of the land is a government employee or receives a pension of Rs 10,000 annually, then such farmers are excluded from the scheme.

Meanwhile, started in December 2018, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is aimed at providing financial assistance to farmer families who need support. As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. Till now, the Centre has spent over Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the PM-KISAN scheme for the welfare of the farmers.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha