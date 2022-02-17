New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The payment for the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) scheme will be credited to the accounts of only those eligible farmer-beneficiaries who will get their eKYC done as soon as possible. If this is not done, then the farmers will not receive the payment for the 11th installment. This comes a month after PM Modi released the 10th installment of PMKSN on January 1, 2022.

For the unacquainted, PMKSN is an initiative by the government of India in which all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family and is paid in three equal installments of Rs.2000 each, every four months. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on 1 February 2019. The government has defined the family for the scheme, which consists of a husband, wife, and minor children. State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families, which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Here's how farmer-beneficiaries can get their eKYC done.

1. Log in to the official website of PM-Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option on the homepage

3. A fresh page will open where one will have to enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on 'search'

4. Soon after this, the beneficiaries will be asked to enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card. After entering that one will have to click on ‘Get OTP’.

5. Now, the person will have to enter the OTP in the specified field. The PM-Kisan e-KYC will be successfully submitted.

Meanwhile, farmer families whose names are not included in the list of beneficiaries can approach the District Level Grievance Redressal Monitoring Committee in their districts for the inclusion of their names in the beneficiary list.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha