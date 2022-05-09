New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a government scheme through which, all small and marginal farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months as minimum income support. This 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in India.

However, the 11th installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana hasn't been credited to the accounts of the farmers yet. Last year, the farmers received the April-July installment in their accounts on May 15. It's to be noted that the last date to complete the PM Kisan eKYC is May 31. This process wasn't compulsory last year.

Here's a look at the possible 5 reasons behind the delay in the 11th installment of PM-Kisan Yojana.

1. eKYC

Unlike last year, the eKYC process has been made compulsory this year and the last date for completing it is May 31, which might be a reason for the delay. The KYC can be done via the PM Kisan portal.

2. Landholding limit

Initially, only farmers with landholding of fewer than 5 acres were eligible to receive the money under the scheme. However, it is no more applicable and all the farmers are eligible now. This change might also be a reason for the delay.

3. Money recovery from non-eligible beneficiaries

Once the KYC is completed, the non-eligible beneficiaries will be asked to return the money they received under the scheme. The refund can be done via the PM Kisan Porta.

4. Changes in Kisan Credit Card

The Kisan Credit Card scheme is a Government of India scheme which provides farmers with timely access to credit. This scheme has been linked with the PM Kisan Scheme. Farmers can get a loan of Rs 3 lakh at a 4 percent per annum rate of interest via this scheme.

5. Removal of paperwork

The make the process easier, the government has slashed the need to get verification physically. Rather, the farmers can register for the scheme by sitting at their homes using their Aadhaar Card.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha