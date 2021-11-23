New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 10th installment of the PM Kisan (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) scheme can be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries from December 15 to December 25 next month, according to media reports. In about 22 days, the beneficiaries of the scheme will get their annual amount credited into their accounts. Last year, the government had transferred money to the farmers' accounts on 25 December 2020.

For those who may not know, under PM Kisan Yojana, crores of farmers across the country get 6 thousand rupees annually. The government transfers this amount online to the account of beneficiary farmers. If you are also a farmer but are not able to take advantage of this scheme, then there is no need to worry. You can also register your name in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to take advantage of the scheme.

These farmers will get Rs 4000

Farmers who have not yet received their 9th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will get the money of two installments (9th and 10th) together in their accounts this time. They will get Rs 4000 as an accumulated amount in their accounts. However, it must be noted that this facility will be available only to those farmers who have registered before 30 September.

Important things to keep in mind

It is necessary for the farmers to write their names in English. If you have written the name in Hindi, you are required to correct it.

There should not be any mistake in the name of the applying farmer and the spelling of the name while applying.

No mistake should be made in writing the IFSC code of the bank.

No mistake should be made while giving bank account number.

Check your address thoroughly so that there is no mistake in writing the spelling of the village.

Correct all these mistakes through Aadhaar. If there is any mistake then the installment will be struck.

PM Kisan's money will be double?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a big announcement while addressing the countrymen and said that his government will withdraw all three agricultural laws and the necessary process will be completed in the upcoming Parliament session. The central government will constitute a committee for this. At the same time, the money received under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme can also be doubled amid reports of withdrawal of agricultural laws.

According to media reports, the Modi government at the Center is preparing to give a big gift to the farmers of the country very soon. It is being said that the Modi government is contemplating doubling the amount of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. If this happens, farmers can get Rs 12000 in three installments every year instead of Rs 6000.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha