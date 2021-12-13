New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People who have received vaccination of COVID-19 can get discounts while travelling as This airline is giving an extra discount to their vaccinated passengers. Meanwhile, if you do not have any travelling plans then make one and take advantage of the offer by Indian Airline IndiGo.

IndiGo is offering a 10 percent discount to thier passengers on the purchase of tickets. "Vaxxed and ready to fly? Get up to 10% off* as a vaccinated flyer while booking a flight,” IndiGo said in a tweet.

The Airline is offering this discount on the base fares for all the vaccinated travellers under its Vaxicare Fare Program. It also informed that a vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. This offer is valid only on the IndiGo website.

What is Vaxi Fare Program ?

Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare that is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking. Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. Valid only on the IndiGo website.

How to avail the discount?

Step 1: Select Vaxi Fare

While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option.

Step 2: Make selection

First or the second dose, select the one you’ve taken to proceed.

Step 3: Choose preferred flight

Select your onward and return flight option and continue.

Step 4: Enter Beneficiary ID details

A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory. Add the details here.

Step 5: Booking complete

Vaxi Fare has been successfully applied, and your booking is complete.

Step 6: Must-carry

You are required to carry your COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate. Failing which, boarding may be denied.

All the passengers must note that the offer is only available to passengers aged 18 years and above who, at the time of making the booking: (i) are located in India; and (ii) have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh