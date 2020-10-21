SBI Home Loan Offer: The announcement will give customers an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what comes as good news for those planning to buy a new house in the ongoing festive season, India's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced concession of up to 25 basis points on its home loan rates.

According to the bank, the announcement will give customers an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they apply for the same through YONO app.

Further extending its festive offers, the bank is also offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from the earlier 10 bps, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh up to Rs 2 crore.

Those applying for home loan of up to Rs 3 crore in eight moetro cities will also get the same concession. Moreover, they can avail an additional concession of 5 bps if they apply for home loan through YONO app.

To encourage home buyers planning their dream house, the SBI is offering interest rates as low as 6.9 per cent for a loan of up to Rs 30 lakh and 7 per cent for above Rs 30 lakh.

Last month, the bank had rolled out a series of festive offers for its retail borrows including 100 per cent waiver on processing fee for all customers applying for car, gold and personal loans through YONO app.

Retail customers can also get car loans at interest rates as low as 7.5 per cent while gold and personal loans are available at interest rates of 7.5 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

Customers can also avail of paperless pre-approved personal loans and Insta home top-up loans through YONO in a few clicks.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta