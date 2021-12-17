New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In order to ease travellers hassle while booking tickets and even in getting a refund, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with its own payment gateway named IRCTC i-PAY. The platform will help passengers to get their refund easily as well as they can instantly book tickets. The IRCTC app is available on both iOS and Android.

"Avail the freedom to choose your payment method with IRCTC’s i-PAY & make every booking hassle-free. Want to know how you can book tickets using i-PAY? Watch the video to find out," IRCTC tweeted.

This IRCTC i-PAY app is already operational. In case when the ticket gets cancelled due to any reason, the refund will be initiated and will be credited immediately to the traveller's bank account. If you also want to book the ticket through IRCTC i-PAY, then here’s how you can do it.

IRCTC i-PAY train ticket booking process

Step 1: visti the IRCTC website -- www.irctc.co.in.

Step 2: Now, log in with your ID and password

Step 3: Now fill in the details of your journey, including the train you want to travel in

Step 4: While booking the ticket, you will get the first option of 'IRCTC i-PAY' in the payment method -- select the option and click on 'pay and book'

Step 5: Now fill in credit card, debit card, or UPI details for payment

Step 6: Once the money has been credited, your ticket will be immediately booked, and you will receive the confirmation through SMS and email

Step 7: One of the most important things is that you will not have to enter your bank account details again if you book the ticket again from IRCTC i-PAY. You can immediately book tickets.

Get instant refund

Earlier it used to take a lot of time in order to get a refund when the tickets were canceled. However, now the passenger only has to provide his or her UPI bank account or debit card details. Once the account is verified for the transaction, passengers will get their refund.

Before IRCTC i-PAY, IRCTC didn't have its own payment gateway but, with IRCTC i-PAY one can easily book tickets and get refunds. According to IRCTC officials, the payment gateway is completely safe and reliable.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen