PhonePe Becomes First Indian Fintech Firm To Allow International Payments Using UPI

PhonePe today launched a new service to allow its users to pay foreign merchants using UPI. (Image credit: Twitter)

PHONEPE on Tuesday launched India’s first service that allows Indian users travelling abroad to pay foreign merchants with the United Payments Interface (UPI). Merchants in United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan can accept payments supported by ‘UPI International’ if they have a local Quick Response code (QR code).

Indians visiting these select nations will be able to pay merchants directly in a foreign currency from their Indian bank accounts, very similar to how they do with their international debit cards. PhonePe, which is owned by Flipkart, will become the first Indian fintech application to provide a service like this.

“UPI international is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI too," Rahul Chari, chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of PhonePe said.

"I am sure this launch will prove to be a game-changer and will completely transform the way Indians traveling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad. The entire world needs to experience UPI," he claimed.

General Atlantic had provided PhonePe with $350 million in funding at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. This had made PhonePe the highest-valued company in the fintech sector in India. Pre-money valuation, simply put, is the worth of a company before it is publicly listed or receives external financing.

This funding will go a long way in assisting PhonePe to scale up operations and take on its competitors in the burgeoning Indian fintech ecosystem. The sector will be worth $350 billion in value by 2026, expect Bain and Company in a report. Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and Paytm are the other major players in the industry.

Making travel easier for scores of Indians, PhonePe's new service will allow them to use their UPI-linked bank account to make international payments. Till now, Indian customers had to be dependent on foreign currency, credit or forex cards to pay at non-Indian merchant outlets.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which developed UPI, is planning to roll out UPI International to more countries this year in collaboration with NPCI International Payments Limited.