New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices across the country touched their all-time high levels after the rates were increased for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday after two days of pause this week on Monday and Tuesday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

As per the notification by the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs), both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34 to 37 paise each. With today's hike, Petrol in Delhi reached its all-time high levels and is retailing at Rs 108.99 a litre. Diesel in the national capital also inched closer to Rs 100-mark and currently costs Rs 97.72 per litre.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by 34 paise and reached all-time high at Rs 114.81 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 105.86, a 37-paise increase, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.74, which is 31 paise more expensive than yesterday. A litre of diesel cost Rs 101.92, up 33 paise from the previous day.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.46, up 34 paise, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.84, up 35 paise. In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 117.71 per litre, which is 36 paise more expensive, and diesel costs Rs 107.13 per litre, which is 37 paise more expensive.

Check rates in your city here:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.86 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.99 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.92 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.84 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 117.71 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.13 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.60 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.72 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.61 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 111.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.98 per litre

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan