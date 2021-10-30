New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices across the country touched their all-time high levels after the rates were increased for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday after two days of pause this week on Monday and Tuesday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.
As per the notification by the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs), both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34 to 37 paise each. With today's hike, Petrol in Delhi reached its all-time high levels and is retailing at Rs 108.99 a litre. Diesel in the national capital also inched closer to Rs 100-mark and currently costs Rs 97.72 per litre.
In the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by 34 paise and reached all-time high at Rs 114.81 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 105.86, a 37-paise increase, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.74, which is 31 paise more expensive than yesterday. A litre of diesel cost Rs 101.92, up 33 paise from the previous day.
In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.46, up 34 paise, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.84, up 35 paise. In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 117.71 per litre, which is 36 paise more expensive, and diesel costs Rs 107.13 per litre, which is 37 paise more expensive.
Check rates in your city here:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.86 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 108.99 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.92 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 109.46 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.84 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 117.71 per litre
Diesel - Rs 107.13 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 113.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.60 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 112.79 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.72 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 105.01 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.61 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 111.24 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.98 per litre
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan