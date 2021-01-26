Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and Diesel prices in the national capital soared at highest levels on Tuesday after rates witnessed a maximum increase in the last one year. The Petrol price in Delhi edged past Rs 86 per litre, while the Diesel price soared above Rs 76 per litre after rates of both were hiked by 35 paise each.

The latest hike in rates took the petrol price at Rs 86.05 per litre in Delhi, while Diesel price 76.23 per litre. In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the petrol price reached an all-time high at Rs 92.62 per litre, while the Diesel price crossed Rs 83 mark and reached 83.03 per litre, the price data showed.

Petrol and Diesel prices had gone up by Re 1 per litre each last week after hitting a two-day pause. Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Check Diesel and Petrol rates in your city:

Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.05 76.23 Mumbai 92.62 83.03 Kolkata 87.45 79.83 Chennai 88.60 81.47 Bengaluru 88.95 80.84 Patna 88.95 80.84 Noida 85.48 76.68 Lucknow 85.40 76.60 Ranchi 84.61 80.65

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed Saudi oil output cut for the increase in oil prices across the country however, the minister remained non-committal on tax. Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the pandemic broke out.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus. Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.34 a litre on petrol and Rs 2.36 in case of diesel.

Prior to the current high crude prices triggered the price hikes this month, fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018. At that time the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan