New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the havoc wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuous hike in fuel prices have only added to the woes of the common man. Petrol and Diesel prices on Thursday were hiked for the second consecutive day, taking the prices to cross new highs across the country.

Accordingly, the price of petrol increased by 35 paise from Rs 100.21 on Wednesday to Rs 100.56 a litre on Thursday in Delhi. Diesel prices also increased in the city but a tad lower by just 9 paise per litre to touch Rs 89.62 a litre. Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 39 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise per litre in Kolkata. In Kolkata, petrol is now being sold at Rs 100.62 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 92.65 a litre today. The price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have increased by 25 paise and it stands at Rs 108.88 per litre in the city. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in Bhopal remained unchanged and stands at Rs 98.40 per litre.

Check rates in your city here:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 100.56 89.62 Mumbai 106.59 97.18 Chennai 101.37 94.15 Kolkata 100.62 92.65 Source: Indian Oil

With the price rise, fuel rates have been revised upwards in 37 out of 69 days between May, June and July up to now to take retail rates to touch new highs across the country. Starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now priced at Rs 100.56 a litre in the national capital, rising by a sharp Rs 10.16 per litre in the last 69 days. Similarly, diesel prices in the capital also rose by Rs 8.89 per litre in the past two months to reach Rs 89.62 a litre.

On Wednesday, the increased rate took petrol prices to cross a century-mark in Delhi and Kolkata, the two metros where the rates were still below the three-digit mark. Petrol price is now over Rs 100 a litre almost all across the country. Diesel is also catching up and may soon be available over Rs 100 a litre across the country soon.

