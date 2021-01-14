Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Diesel rates went up to a record high in Mumbai from Rs 81.34 to Rs 81.60 per litre. We have brought to you the list of petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi witnessed a hike of 25 paise per litre each for the second consecutive day on Thursday, resulting in a record high in oil prices. While petrol was at Rs 84.70 per litre, Diesel was priced at Rs 74.38 per litre on Thursday. This is the second straight day of a price increase after rates were hiked by 25 paise each on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.

Similarly, in Mumbai, the petrol price has raised by 25 paise per litre today after it crossed Rs 91 per litre on Wednesday. The price of petrol in Mumbai was increased to Rs 91.32 a litre from Rs 91.07 previously, while diesel rates went up to a record high in the city from Rs 81.34 to Rs 81.60 per litre. Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai.

Here we have brought to you the list of petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities on Thursday. Check out below:

Petrol Price

Delhi: Rs 84.70

Mumbai: Rs 91.32

Chennai: Rs 87.40

Kolkata: Rs 86.15

Diesel Price

Delhi: Rs 74.88

Mumbai: Rs 81.60

Chennai: Rs 80.19

Kolkata: Rs 78.47

On January 6, state-owned fuel retailers Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revision after almost a month-long pause. Rates were hiked on two consecutive days - totalling 49 paise for petrol and 51 paise for diesel - before they hit a pause button again.

The highest ever rate of diesel in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018, when it touched Rs 75.45 a litre mark. On that day petrol was priced at Rs 84. In Mumbai, the highest level for petrol was also on the same day when it scaled to Rs 91.34. Meanwhile, after petrol and diesel prices hiked on Wednesday and Thursday, the auto fuel price was kept on hold.

The global crude prices have risen sharply taking the benchmark Brent crude price over $57 a barrel now and rising. As per reports, the rise is due to Saudi Arabia's decision on unilateral production cuts to balance oil prices.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv