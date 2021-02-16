Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: The diesel rates in the national capital were also increased by 35 paise and crossed Rs 79 per litre mark for the first time. A litre of diesel will cost Rs 79.70 in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Continuing with the upward rally, fuel prices across the country rose for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday as state-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol price by 26-30 paise per litre while diesel rates were increased by 33-38 paise per litre across major cities of the country today depending on the level of local taxes on the two petroleum products.

The petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2.36 per litre for since last eight days while the diesel prices have witnessed a surge of Rs 2.91 per litre in the national capital with oil on the boil in global markets and both crude and product prices seeing a big spike.

After today's hike of 30 paise in petrol rates, the petrol in the national capital crossed Rs 89 mark for the first time since OMCs continue to raise auto fuel prices in line with costs. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 89.29 per litre. The diesel rates in the national capital were also increased by 35 paise and crossed Rs 79 per litre mark for the first time. A litre of diesel will cost Rs 79.70 in Delhi.

Similarly, the petrol rate in Mumbai was also increased by 29 paise on Tuesday, while diesel price witnessed a rise of 38 paise. After today's hike, petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 95.75 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 86.72 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol rates were increased by 29 paise today and reached Rs 90.54 per litre as against Rs 90.25 per litre on Monday. The diesel rates also rose by 35 paise and reached Rs 83.29 per litre as against Rs 82.94 per litre on Monday.

Petrol became 26 paise dearer today in Chennai and is selling at Rs 91.45 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 84.77, 33 paise more than yesterday’s price of Rs 84.44 a litre.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 89.29 79.70 Mumbai 95.75 86.72 Chennai 91.45 84.77 Hyderabad 92.84 86.93 Bengaluru 92,28 84.49 Patna 91.67 84.92 Lucknow 87.87 80.07 Jaipur 95.75 88.07 Ganganagar 99.87 91.86 Gurugram 87,29 80.27

The increase on Tuesday has followed the firming global oil prices (both product and crude) that have maintained a record streak of gains in past few days with crude reaching over $ 63.5 a barrel mark (single day gain over 2 per cent).

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 20 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 5.58 and Rs 5.83 per litre respectively so far this year. The last few increases in pump prices in petrol and diesel has taken its price to record levels across the country in all major metro cities and other towns.

