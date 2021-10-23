New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Denting the pocket of the common man, the petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again on Saturday by 30-35 paise. This is the fourth consecutive day when the petrol and diesel price were increased by the oil manufacturing companies following an increase in the prices of crude oil.

With today's hike of 35 paise, the petrol price in Delhi reached an all-time high and is currently retailing at Rs 107.24 per litre, while diesel in the national capital reached Rs 95.97 per litre after the prices were hiked by 35 paise. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 113.10, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 104.00. Petrol is the costliest in Mumbai across all metro cities in the country.

As per today's rates by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the petrol rates in Kolkata stands at Rs 107.78 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 99.08 on Saturday. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 104.22 while diesel breached the Rs 100-mark and is retailing at Rs 100.25 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 110.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 101.86 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 111.55 and diesel cost Rs 104.70 for one litre of diesel. The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for Rs 119.42 a litre and diesel for Rs 110.26 per litre.

Check rates in your city here:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.97 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.22 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 107.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.08 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 115.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.27 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.55 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.70 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 110.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.86 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.76 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.65 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.14 per litre

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 5.7 a litre. Meanwhile, diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan