New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After two days of brief pause on Monday and Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again on Wednesday taking the fuel rates to all-time high levels. As per the notification by Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) today, petrol price was hiked by 31 to 35 paise per litre, while diesel rates across the country were increased by 33 to 37 paise per litre.

After today's hike in fuel prices, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 107.94 in Delhi which is the highest-ever cost of petrol in the national capital. This was a hike of 34 paise as compared to the last day. Meanwhile, diesel came a step closer to the Rs 100-mark and is currently retailing at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi after a hike of 35 paise.

According to the price notification by the OMCs, in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 113.80 per litre after the price was hiked by 34 paise, while diesel in Mumbai is available at Rs 104.75 after a hike of 37 paise today. Petrol is available at Rs 116.62 in Bhopal today, up by 36 paise, while diesel price was hiked by 37 paise and is currently retailing at Rs 106.01 per litre.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 104.83 on Wednesday, 31 paise up from Rs 104.52 on Tuesday. Diesel was priced at Rs 100.92 per litre after a hike of 33 paise over the course of the past day. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 108.46 for one litre, up by 34 paise, while Diesel rate shot up to Rs 99.78 a litre after a hike of 35 paise as compared to Tuesday.

Check fuel prices in your city here:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.75 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.92 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.78 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.01 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 112.27 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.46 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.60 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.50 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.13 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.41 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.88 per litre

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan