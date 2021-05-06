Petrol and Diesel Rates: Petrol price in Delhi has increased by 59 paise in three days, while diesel price has soared by 69 paise.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fuel prices across major cities in India were raised for the third consecutive day on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily rate revision after a more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in four states in one UT.

After today's spike, the petrol in the national capital, Delhi, is retailing at Rs 90.99 per litre after an increase of 25 paise as compared to Wednesday. Similarly, the diesel is retailing at 81.42 per litre in Delhi after the price is hiked by 30 paise today. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by 59 paise in three days, while diesel price has soared by 69 paise.

Apart from Delhi, the fuel prices were also hiked in Mumbai. At present, Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.34 per litre after an increase of 22 paise, while the diesel in the financial capital is retailing at Rs 88.49 per litre after a major increase of 30 paise.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol is increased by 20 paise in Chennai today after which the petrol is retailing at Rs Rs 92.90, while the diesel rate has been increased by 26 paise after which the diesel in Chennai is retailing at Rs 86.35 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol is selling at Rs 91.14 per litre today after a hike of 22 paise, while diesel is selling at Rs 84.26 for a litre after an increase of 28 paise.

Check petrol and diesel rates in your city here:

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.79 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.01 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.31 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.57 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.77 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.87 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.23 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.30 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.53 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.09 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.99 per litre

Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Meanwhile, petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. With global crude prices at over $69 a barrel mark, OMCs may have to revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up.

