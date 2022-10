The cost of petrol and diesel has been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new cost will come into effect from Tuesday, i.e., November 1, 6 AM.

Reportedly, on Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72. The same was Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai.