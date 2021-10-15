New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again on Friday following a surge in global crude oil rates. This is the second consecutive hike in fuel prices after a pause of two days on October 12 and October 13. Petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise while the diesel prices in the country were hiked by around 30 paise.

With today's increase in the fuel rates, the petrol in the national capital reached its all-time high and is retailing at Rs 105.14 for a litre after an increase of 35 paise. Meanwhile, the diesel rate also climbed up to Rs 93.87 per litre after a rise of 35 paise.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of India, petrol prices were raised by 34 paise and reached Rs 111.09 per litre. The diesel in Mumbai is retailing at Rs 101.78 per litre. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 105.76 and Rs 96.98 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 102.40 and Rs 98.26 in Chennai respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 108.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.63 while in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 109.37 and diesel cost Rs 102.42 for one litre.

Check rates in your city here:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.14 93.87 Mumbai 111.09 101.78 Chennai 102.40 98.26 Kolkata 105.77 96.98

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. Today, the prices were raised again for the second consecutive day after a two-day pause. Petrol prices were hiked 14 times in the last two weeks while the diesel rates have gone up 17 times in the last 21 days. Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel. Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 4.9 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 3.9 per litre. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan