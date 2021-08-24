Fuel Prices: Petrol and diesel price touched an all-time high in India this year. Petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre and diesel rates went up by Rs 9.14 between May 4 and July 17.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major relief for the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday slashed the petrol and diesel prices across the country. This is the second cut in petrol and diesel prices this week, after the fuel rates were slashed on August 22 after 35 days. While petrol has become cheaper by 14-15 paise per litre, diesel prices were slashed by 15-16 paise per litre.

After Tuesday's price cut, petrol is retailing at Rs 101.49 in the national capital, while a litre of diesel now costst Rs 88.92. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, a commuter has to shell out Rs 107.52 for a litre of petrol, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 96.48. A litre of precious auto-fuel is priced at Rs 99.20 in Chennai, while the diesel rates have been revised to Rs 93.52 in Chennai. In Kolkata, you have to pay Rs 101.82 for a litre of petrol and Rs 91.98 for a litre of diesel.

Check fuel rates in your city here:

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.59 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.34 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.99 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.49 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.65 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.98 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.62 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.60 per lit

Petrol and diesel price touched an all-time high in India this year. Petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre and diesel rates went up by Rs 9.14 between May 4 and July 17. This continuous hike pushed petrol over Rs 100-per-litre-mark in many states. Diesel price was over Rs 100 in at least three states.

This is the second time in the last 38 days that the price of petrol has come down. However, petrol did not become expensive even once during this period. Whereas diesel prices have come down for the 5th time in a week.

The price of auto fuel in India depends on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rate. The central government and states levy various taxes — excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Oil marketing companies like the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited revise the rates daily. The new rates can be obtained by typing your city code along with RSP and sending an SMS to the number 9224992249.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan