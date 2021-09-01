Fuel Prices: Petrol is now retailing at Rs 101.34 in Delhi, whereas diesel is at Rs 88.77. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.39 per litre, and diesel at Rs 96.33 per litre.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After remaining unchanged for almost 10 days, petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday slashed by the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs). According to the new price list released by OMCs on September 1, there has been a relief of about 13 to 15 paise in the fuel rates.

With the latest price cut, Petrol is now retailing at Rs 101.34 in Delhi, whereas diesel is at Rs 88.77. A similar trend was witnessed in India's financial capital Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 107.39 per litre, and diesel at Rs 96.33 per litre after fuel prices were slashed by 15 paise. The country’s financial hub, on May 29, became the first among the four major metros where petrol was retailed for more than Rs 100 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices were lowered by 10 and 14 paise respectively after which a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 101.72 while diesel is being sold at Rs 91.84. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol prices were slashed by 12 paise and diesel by 14 paise. After the revision in prices, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 99.08 while a commuter has to shell out Rs 99.38 for a litre of diesel.

Petrol and Diesel Rates in Indian cities:

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.77 per litre

-Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.84 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.40 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.84 per litre

-Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.19 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.39 per litre

Diesel - 95.85 per litre

The prices of both key fuels are reviewed by state-owned OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). They revise the prices daily and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. Also, fuel prices differ from state to state across the country due to the value-added tax or VAT and other taxes.

