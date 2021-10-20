New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After two days of hiatus, petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again on Wednesday. This is the 14th hike in petrol and diesel prices this month and with today's hike, both petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high in several cities following a surge in global crude oil rates.

After the hike on Wednesday petrol in the national capital, Delhi, is retailing at Rs 106.19 per litre, a rise of 35 paise from yesterday's price, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 94.92 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Meanwhile, in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, petrol is the costliest across metro cities and is retailing at Rs 112.11 per litre, up by 34 paise, while diesel costs Rs 102.89 per litre, an increase of 37 paise.

Petrol prices in Chennai breached the Rs 103 per litre mark and are currently sold at Rs 103.31 per litre, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 99.26 in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.77 after today's hike while a litre of diesel is sold at Rs 98.03.

Check fuel prices in your city here:

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 103.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.26 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 106.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.03 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 111.63 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.84 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 109.89 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 100.75 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 110.46 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 103.56 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 103.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.56 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 108.28 per litre; Diesel prices – 98.06 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 102.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.64 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 103.81 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.66 per litre

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. On Monday, a source, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS stated that the government is mulling to opt for an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The report stated that Rs 2-3 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel might be announced as a shield to prevent a further spike in prices of auto fuels. The announcement may be made ahead of Diwali to sweeten the festivities for consumers.

