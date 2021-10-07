New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pocket of the common man, the oil manufacturing companies on Thursday hiked the fuel prices for the third straight day. With today’s hike in fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates surged to record all-time high levels across the metro cities.

After the hike on Thursday, fuel rates in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, continue to be the highest among the metro cities. In Mumbai, the petrol price was increased by 29 paise, as it touched Rs 109.25 for a litre while diesel rate spiked by 38 paise to cost Rs 99.55 per litre.

Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi, the petrol rate crossed Rs 103-mark after it was increased by by 30 paise and now costs Rs 103.24 per litre. The diesel price stands at Rs 91.77 per litre in Delhi after a spike of 35 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.94 per litre, up 29 paise, and diesel at Rs 94.88 per litre as it was increased by 35 paise while the petrol price now stands at Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai, up 26 paise, and diesel was hiked by 33 paise to cost Rs 95.26 per litre.

Check Petrol and Diesel rates in your city here:

CITY PETROL (PER LITRE) DIESEL (PER LITRE) NEW DELHI Rs. 103.24 Rs. 91.77 MUMBAI Rs. 109.25 Rs.99.55 KOLKATA Rs. 103.94 Rs. 94.88 CHENNAI Rs. 100.86 Rs.96.37 BENGALURU Rs. 106.83 Rs.97.40 PATNA Rs. 106.24 Rs.98.25

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

Meanwhile, the petroleum companies have hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15. Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502. Earlier on October 1, petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan