New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another blow for the common man, the oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) again hiked the petrol and diesel prices today by 80-85 paise a litre taking the overall price hike in the last 16 days to Rs 10. This is the 14th time petrol and diesel rates were hiked since March 22 when the four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision ended. Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark today, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

With today's hike of 80 paise per litre, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 120.51, up by 84 paise, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 104.77 after the rates were hiked by 85 paise. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan