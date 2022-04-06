New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another blow for the common man, the oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) again hiked the petrol and diesel prices today by 80-85 paise a litre taking the overall price hike in the last 16 days to Rs 10. This is the 14th time petrol and diesel rates were hiked since March 22 when the four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision ended. Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark today, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.
With today's hike of 80 paise per litre, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 120.51, up by 84 paise, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 104.77 after the rates were hiked by 85 paise. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.
Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here:
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 117.52
Diesel - Rs 103.91 per
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan