New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates - which are revised daily by the oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - remained unchanged across major cities in India on Monday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel following the Centre's decision to cut excise duty.

Accordingly, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 in Mumbai and Rs 95.41 in Delhi. In Chennai, petrol can be purchased for Rs 101.40 per litre while you can buy it for Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata. Meanwhile, a litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 94.14 in Mumbai, Rs 86.67 in Delhi, Rs 91.43 in Chennai and Rs 89.79 in Kolkata.

Fuel rates had reached an all-time high in India last month but have been stabilised amid hopes that the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 - detected first in South Africa last month - will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.

"Market sentiment has improved as the threat of the Omicron variant has receded," Reuters quoted Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd, as saying. "US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) will probably test its recent high of USD 73.34 and then try to rise towards USD 78, the level before the Omicron fears led to a sharp sell-off late last month."

In India, however, opposition parties have demanded that the government should bring down petrol and diesel rates "so that people at large get some relief from inflation". On Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule raised the issue of inflation in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to intervene. She also said cooking oil has become very expensive pinching the common man.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma