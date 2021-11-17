New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The price of petrol and diesel remained stable for the 13th day on Wednesday. Fuel prices have reached an all-time high in India after which the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per liter and on diesel by Rs 10 per liter ahead of Diwali. Following the Centre's decision, several states have also reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel rates, giving a major relaxation to the common man.

States which have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel are Karnataka, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh.

Check out petrol price and diesel price in different cities in India:

Name of the cities Petrol price per litre Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 86.67 Bangalore Rs 101.40 Rs 86.67 Chandigarh Rs 100.12 Rs 86.46 Guwahati Rs 94.58 Rs 81.29 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 106.36 Rs 93.47 Agra Rs 95.05 Rs 86.56 Ahemedabad Rs 95.13 Rs 89.12 Lucknow Rs 95.28 Rs 86.80 Hyderabad Rs 108.20 Rs 94.62 Bhopal Rs 107.23 Rs 90.87 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Assam Rs 94.58 Rs 81.29 Allahabad Rs 95.35 Rs 86.89 Bhubaneshwar Rs 101. 81 Rs 91.62 Aurangabad Rs 111.64 Rs 95.79

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen