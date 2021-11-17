New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The price of petrol and diesel remained stable for the 13th day on Wednesday. Fuel prices have reached an all-time high in India after which the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per liter and on diesel by Rs 10 per liter ahead of Diwali. Following the Centre's decision, several states have also reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel rates, giving a major relaxation to the common man.

States which have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel are Karnataka, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh.

Check out petrol price and diesel price in different cities in India:

Name of the cities

Petrol price per litre

Diesel Price

Delhi

Rs 103.97

Rs 86.67

Mumbai

Rs 109.98

Rs 94.14

Chennai

Rs 101.40

Rs 86.67

Bangalore

Rs 101.40

Rs 86.67

Chandigarh

Rs 100.12

Rs 86.46

Guwahati

Rs 94.58

Rs 81.29

Thiruvananthapuram

 

Rs 106.36

Rs 93.47

Agra

Rs 95.05

Rs 86.56

Ahemedabad

Rs 95.13

Rs 89.12

Lucknow

Rs 95.28

Rs 86.80

Hyderabad

Rs 108.20

Rs 94.62

Bhopal

Rs 107.23

Rs 90.87

Kolkata

Rs 104.67

Rs 89.79

Assam

Rs 94.58

Rs 81.29

Allahabad

Rs 95.35

Rs 86.89

Bhubaneshwar

Rs 101. 81

Rs 91.62

Aurangabad

Rs 111.64

Rs 95.79

 

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen