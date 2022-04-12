New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on Tuesday, which is the sixth straight day when petrol and diesel rates remained stable. Petrol, Diesel Prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6 last, which took the total rise in petrol and diesel prices to Rs 10 in just 16 days.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. State governments also followed the suit and announced cuts in petrol and diesel prices.

As per the latest price notification by oil manufacturing companies (OMCs), petrol in Delhi cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 120.51, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 104.77.

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan