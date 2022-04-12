New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on Tuesday, which is the sixth straight day when petrol and diesel rates remained stable. Petrol, Diesel Prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6 last, which took the total rise in petrol and diesel prices to Rs 10 in just 16 days.
There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. State governments also followed the suit and announced cuts in petrol and diesel prices.
As per the latest price notification by oil manufacturing companies (OMCs), petrol in Delhi cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 120.51, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 104.77.
Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here:
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 117.52
Diesel - Rs 103.91 per
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan