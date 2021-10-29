New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again for the third consecutive day on Friday to touch all-time high levels across the country. This was the third straight hike in fuel prices this week after a pause on Monday and Tuesday. According to a price notification by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol price was hiked by around 30 to 37 paise across the country, while diesel prices were up by 35 to 37 paise.

As per today's prices, a litre of petrol in the national capital, Delhi, rose to its highest level and is available at Rs 108.64 after a hike of 35 paise today. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.47 per litre after an increase of 34 paise, whereas diesel costs Rs 105.49 per litre today in Mumbai after a hike of 37 paise.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109.02 per litre, which was up by as much as 35 paise, while diesel is retailing at Rs 100.49 per litre, up by 34 paise. n the southern city of Chennai, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 105.43 on Friday, while Diesel was priced at Rs 101.59 per litre.

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city here:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.37 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.49 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 117.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.00 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.22 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.35 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 104.65 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.24 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.13 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.16 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.61 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan