Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By 40 Paise Across Country; Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities Here

IN A relief for the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) on Monday announced that the petrol and diesel prices across the country will be slashed by 40 paise per litre from today morning. The latest price cut came after almost seven months when the prices of petrol and diesel were reduced in May.

After the latest rate cut in fuel prices, the cost of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72 per litre and while a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 in Mumbai. In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 102.63 per litre while in Kolkata, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 106.03.

Meanwhile, after today's cut, diesel rates have been reduced to Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, while a litre of diesel is available at Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 94.24 while in Kolkata, it is available at Rs 92.76 per litre.

According to media reports, the Centre is planning to cut down the prices by up to Rs 2 per litre on both petrol and diesel. However, this reduction in fuel prices is expected to gradually fall in future. The price drop came as international crude oil prices dropped and remained steady for some time. The crude oil price was recorded below USD 95 per barrel.

While, West Tax Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $87.67 a barrel, down 0.3 per cent, after slashing 1.3 per cent on Friday, the price of benchmark Brent was hovering around the USD 92 per barrel mark on Monday evening. Just after the start of the Ukraine-Russia War, international crude oil prices hit USD 139 per barrel in March which was the highest since 2008.

According to a report by PTI, fuel prices in India rise in the first half of October due to the festive season. Petrol and diesel sales have jumped 22-26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) while also rising month-on-month in the first half of October 2022, the PTI report said.

City-wise list of petrol and diesel prices:

Delhi

Petrol:Rs 96.72

Diesel:Rs 89.62

Chennai

Petrol:Rs 102.63

Diesel:Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol:Rs 106.03

Diesel:Rs 92.76

Mumbai

Petrol:Rs 106.31

Diesel:Rs 97.28

Noida

Petrol:Rs 96.72

Diesel:Rs 89.89

Bengaluru

Petrol:Rs 101.94

Diesel:Rs 87.89

Gurugram

Petrol:Rs 97.95

Diesel:Rs 90.81

Jaipur

Petrol:Rs 108.48

Diesel:Rs 93.72

Faridabad

Petrol:Rs 98.21

Diesel:Rs 91.09

Ghaziabad

Petrol:Rs 96.54

Diesel:Rs 89.70