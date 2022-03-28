New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another setback for the salaried class, petrol and diesel rates surged by 30 to 33 paise and 35 to 37 paise respectively across India amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is the sixth hike in petrol and diesel rates in the last seven days.

Petrol will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre while diesel is now priced at Rs 90.77 per litre in national capital Delhi. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is will now cost Rs 114.19 and Rs 98.50 respectively, according to the fresh price notification by state-run fuel retailers.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol will now cost Rs 105.18 per litre while diesel will cost Rs 95.33 per litre. In Kolkata, you can purchase a litre of petrol for Rs 108.85 and diesel for Rs 93.92 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were stable in India from November 4 till March 22. However, it was expected that the rates will rise once the assembly election results for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Experts fear that the rates, however, will continue to rise due to soaring prices of international brent crude due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Here it is important to mention that India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

