New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked again on Saturday (March 26) for the fourth time this week by Rs 70 paise and 80 paise respectively. The fuel prices have soared for the fourth time in the last 5 days, according to data by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). Prices have been picking up since March 22, however, on March 24, they remained steady. The retail prices of the two fuels have gone up by close to Rs 3.20 a litre.

Currently, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 98.61/litre while diesel can be purchased at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, the price of petrol has increased by 84 paise and will cost Rs 113.35 while in Chennai the price of petrol was increased by 76 paise to Rs 104.43. On the other hand, in Kolkata, petrol rates increased to Rs 108.01 from Rs 107.18- following a 83 paise hike.

It must be noted that fluctuations in fuel prices are influenced by trends in the international oil market and the value of the dollar. Based on these factors, the state-run OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd(HPCL) revise the rates of fuel daily. Currently, there is uncertainty in the international benchmark prices of fuel due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 14 had said that the central government is looking for an alternate market for fuel purchase amid the Russia-Ukraine war as 85 per cent of India is dependent on oil imports to meet their needs.

OMCs are rising fuel prices to recoup the losses that occurred during the record 137-day hiatus in fuel prices due to the 2022 assembly elections across 5 states. According to Moody’s Investors Service fuel retailers lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue in March because of keeping prices unchanged despite a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha