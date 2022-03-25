New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday (March 25) were hiked by 80 paise. This is the third such increase this week, as fuel prices were hiked twice earlier. Previously, fuel prices were hiked on March 23 and March 24 by 80 paise per litre, ending a record 137-day hiatus.

As a result of the third hike, petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 from March 25 onwards while diesel will be retailed at Rs 89.07, the notification sent by Indian Oil Corporation to fuel dealers said. Below is a list of revised rates in different cities.

Following the line, Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation who dominate the local fuel sales market have also hiked their prices.

It must be noted that fluctuations in fuel prices are influenced by trends in the crude oil prices in the international market and the value of the dollar. Currently, 1 dollar is equal to 76.1950 Indian rupees. Also, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has stirred uncertainty in the international oil market.

Fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 due to the Assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Oil companies are now recouping the losses.

Revised Petrol Prices

Delhi: ₹97.81/litre

Mumbai: ₹112.51/litre

Kolkata: ₹107.18/litre

Gurugram: ₹98.30/litre

Noida: ₹97.90/litre

Chennai: ₹103.67/litre

Chandigarh: ₹96.59/litre

Bengaluru: ₹103.11/litre

Hyderabad: ₹110.91/litre





Revised Diesel Prices

Delhi: ₹89.07/litre

Mumbai: ₹96.70/litre

Kolkata: ₹92.22/litre

Gurugram: ₹89.52/litre

Noida: ₹89.43/litre

Chennai: ₹93.71/litre

Chandigarh: ₹83.12/litre

Bengaluru: ₹83.37/litre

Hyderabad: ₹97.24/litre

Posted By: Sugandha Jha