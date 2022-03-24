New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Thursday (March 24) after a continuous hike in the last two days. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 75 to 83 paise again on Wednesday for the second straight day by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) amid uncertainty over the rates of crude oil due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Currently, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.01 a litre while the cost of diesel is Rs 88.27 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.67 per litre and diesel can be bought at Rs 95.85 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.91 while the price of diesel is Rs 92.95 per litre. On the other hand, in Kolkata petrol costs Rs 106.34 while diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre. The highest of them all is the price of petrol in Bhopal. Petrol there can be purchased at Rs 108.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.52 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder is Rs 949.50 in Delhi. The rates of LPG were last revised on 6 October.

Fuel prices had remained unchanged in India since November 4, 2022 ahead of the assembly elections across five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. On March 22, the freeze ended breaking a record 137-day hiatus in the revision of rates.

As 85 per cent of India is dependent on oil imports to meet their needs, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 14 had said that the central government is looking for an alternate market for fuel purchase amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha