New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 75 to 83 paise again on Wednesday morning for the second straight day by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) amid the uncertainty over crude oil rates due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs 97.01 in Delhi, Rs 111.67 in Mumbai, Rs 102.91 in Chennai, and Rs 106.34 in Kolkata. Similarly, a litre of diesel has been hiked to Rs 88.27 in Delhi, Rs 95.85 in Mumbai, Rs 92.95 in Chennai, and Rs 91.42 in Kolkata.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre. Prices had remained stable in India since November 4 due to the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

However, during this period, crude oil rates soared by USD 30 per barrel due to the Russia-Ukraine war due to which OMCs were recouping the losses. It should be noted that India is 85 per cent dependent on oil imports to meet its needs.

However, on March 14, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the central government is looking for an alternate market for fuel purchase amid the Russia-Ukraine war. During 'Question Hour' in Rajya Sabha, he said the government is exploring all options such as currency to facilitate purchase, supply of oil in markets, insurance and freight.

Sharing comparative price data from the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Spain and India, Puri said, "All these countries have seen prices of petrol go up by 50 to 55 and 58 percent, but in India it has only gone up by 5 percent. We should be rejoicing in that. Instead we are hearing why prices have gone up."

